Local tattoo artist paints faces for kids who need Halloween costumes

Halloween is the start of the holiday season believe it or not, and that's why a local tattoo artist spent today painting the faces of less fortunate kids. Not everyone can afford a costume and that's why Jennie Tiesman (Tees-man) came up with the idea to do this today.

Tiesman is a tattoo artist ad Deliciously Inked on Charles Street and she says she got the idea from her friend who happens to be the owner of Culture Shock across the street from the tattoo parlor.

"Halloween's my favorite time of year so I always get super hyped up on for it. I want kids to feel the same way." Said Tiesman.

The kids who came to get their faces painted were treated to some pizza and Halloween treats and music as well. Tiesman wanted to give the kids who came in an opportunity to go trick or treating like the rest of kids their age. She also wants to send a message that treating everyone nicely and the same as others is important.

"Oh it's extremely important. Kids are our future. The way kids are brought up and the way kids are treated? It's important to let them know we care."

Tiesman said she hopes to turn this into a yearly tradition no matter where she goes.