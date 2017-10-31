Wizard of Oz theme hits Rockford nursing home

The staff at Rockford Grand Victorian made sure Halloween was no place like home. They created a Wizard of Oz theme. Workers dressed up as different characters including the Scarecrow, Lion, Dorothy and of course the Wicked Witch of the West.

Workers say it's not just about having fun, but showing residents they care.

"We are their family. We have spent so much time, we actually probably spend more time with our residents than with our own families in many cases. And so, this is an opportunity for us to just share a little bit of the holidays with our residents," said John Corporon, executive director.

The staff also hired a magician to entertain residents during the holiday.