Man who shot victim in the eye sentenced to prison

A man is sentenced to nearly three decades behind bars for shooting another man in the eye.
Demetrius Love will spend the next 26 years behind bars for attempted murder, according to the Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office.
Love pleaded guilty back in August.
Police say he shot a victim last year in the eye. That victim later identified love as the gunman. Love must serve at least 85% of his sentence.
