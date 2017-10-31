Freeport Boys Soccer Falls in Super-Sectionals

The Freeport boys soccer team rolled into the 2-A Super-Sectional at St. Charles North fresh off regional and sectional championships in pursuit of the program's first state appearance since 2009, but the Pretzels bowed out in the 2-A Elite Eight, 2-1 to St. Patrick from Chicago.

Oscar Acosta's deflection goal off a free kick in the first half put Freeport in front 1-0, and it stood there with 19 minutes left in the match, when the Shamrocks broke through for an equalizer, and then scored again with less than 10 minutes on the clock to hang on for the victory.

"If you were to watch this group play their first game then watch them today, you'd think I have a completely different team," said Freeport head coach Nick Namio. "I'm really proud of our effort."