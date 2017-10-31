NIU basketball teams ready for new season

The Northern Illinois men's and women's basketball teams held their media day sessions Tuesday as the season gets set to tip off next week. The women's team started practice in Halloween costumes for some fun, but then got down to business as they try to make a run to the NCAA Tournament. The Lady Huskies fell just short of the NCAA Tournament last year, falling in the MAC championship game. That has them hungry for more this season.

"We want to get to that final championship game in the MAC and then win it this year," senior center Kelly Smith said. "I think we have all the potential to do it."

Rockford Lutheran grad Abby Woollacott enters her sophomore year with some solid experience as a freshman. She's excited to see this team realize its potential after last year's postseason run.

"I don't know a better motivator than being in that championship game," Woollacott said. "This team is definitely capable of doing that and even more. We have a lot of competitive, very skilled basketball players on this team."

The men have a lot of new faces on their team. Laytwan Porter and Marshawn Wilson are gone from the backcourt. Six newcomers are on the roster, and Eugene German expects to take the next step in his career. The sophomore came on strong at the end of his freshman season and was named to the All-MAC West preseason team.

"I'm expecting him to be a monster this year," junior forward Levi Bradley said of his sophomore teammate. "There's not too many guys I know that can stay in front of him. He's a great player."

German appreciates the preseason recognition.

"I was excited because I worked hard for that," German said. "It was great to see that. Somebody noticed my hard work."

The Huskies open the season next Friday at home against St. Francis, while the women have an exhibition game this Saturday at home against Benedictine, then open the regular season next Friday at Eastern Illinois.