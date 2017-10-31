591 teachers nominated for 2018 Golden Apple Awards

The 2018 Golden Apple award nominees are in with more than 1,300 submissions for 591 teachers.



This year's Golden Apple Awards will go to a Pre-K through fifth grade teacher in Boone or Winnebago counties.



The nomination is the first stage, though. The next step is for teachers to respond to the essays and letters of recommendation. A selection committee will then observe their classrooms and interviews will be conducted.



In the end, five amazing teachers will be selected to receive the Golden Apple Award at the 22nd annual banquet.



