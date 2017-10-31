Rockford retirement home dresses as "Wizard of Oz" for Halloween

Halloween is all about dressing up, whether it's your favorite movie character, a funny costume or a scary costume.

And the staff at one Rockford retirement community decided to use the Halloween tradition as a way to celebrate the holiday with their residents.

This year's theme... the Wizard of Oz.

Staff at the Grand Victorian dressed up as different characters and even went as far as recreating some of the iconic scenery from the classic movie.

The retirement community says Tuesday was a way to show they care about their residents.

"We are their family. We have spent so much time... we actually probably spend more time with our residents than with our own families in many cases. And so, this is an opportunity for us to just share a little bit of the holidays with our residents," said executive director of the Rockford Grand Victorian John Corporon.

The staff also scheduled a magician to come in to stick with the Wizard of Oz theme and entertain their residents for Halloween..