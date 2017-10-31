Rockford's budget shortfall grows to $10.2 million

$10.2 million that's the budget gap facing the city of Rockford in 2018 and it says it's all because of the state.

Illinois is keeping an extra 10 percent from local government income taxes, a change it made with its new budget.

"We're going to have to make some significant cuts, possibly increase revenue and make some tough decisions," said Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara.

Decisions that could include reducing staff levels, raising fees and cutting overtime.

But after years of managing budget deficits, finance director Carrie Eklund says it's not going to be easy.

"After 15 years of cutting there's no simple cuts to be made," said Eklund.

The city has already cut 55 employees over the past nine years and now it's taking a look at other places to save money.

"You're going to see changes in services, it's inevitable," said McNamara.

The only thing off the table for the city is public safety.

"We don't want to touch police, i know that's a big concern particularly with what's happening with the county," said Eklund.

"We have to get a handle on the violent crime, to help grow our way out of the situation we are finding ourselves," added McNamara.

But as the city stares down the more than $10 million shortfall, every other department could be on the chopping block.

"With a $10.2 million deficit we can't take anything off the table," said Eklund.

There's going to be a lot of difficult decisions ahead.

Big decisions -- that could mean big changes for how the city runs moving forward.

