Rochelle football ready for rematch with Johnsburg

The Rochelle football team picked up a big 69-0 win in the first round of the playoffs last week. That sets up a second round game with Johnsburg on Saturday night. The Skyhawks handed the Hubs one of their three losses this season.

Rochelle likes the way its offense is playing as the Hubs get ready for November football.

"The offense starts with the offensive line," senior quarterback Noah Mershon said. "They do their job and we do ours. They make it easy on us."

The Hubs' versatile attack has kept opposing defenses on their toes.

"We've been able to expand a little more," head coach Kevin Crandall said. "We have a lot of kids returning. We run more option than we have in past years, and we've been efficient throwing the football which has helped us a lot as well."

Johnsburg is undefeated this season, so it will take a big effort from the Hubs to go on the road and knock off the Skyhawks. Crandall is in his 24th and final season as Rochelle's head coach. Crandall won his 200th career game last week when the Hubs beat Ag Science out of Chicago in the first round. He's hoping his team can put together another win this Saturday night at 6 p.m. in Johnsburg.