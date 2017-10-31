Illinois Report Card Data for area schools

Below is a breakdown of data from the Illinois Report Card of several districts in the Stateline-area, as well numbers from the state as a whole.
State of Illinois
Race: White – 48.5, Black – 17, Hispanic – 25.7, Asian – 4.9, Two or more races – 3.4
Low-income: 2017 – 50.2, 2016 – 49.9
ACT scores – 2017: 21.2, 2016: 20.6
Ready for college course work: 2017 – 60, 2016 – 46.4
Grad rate – 2017: 87, 2016: 85.5
Overall performance on all state tests (meeting or exceeding expectations) 2017 – 34.5, 2016 – 33.2
Race: White – 54.8, Black – 3.4, Hispanic – 37.2, Asian – 0.9, Two or more races – 2.8
Low-income: 2017- 50.6, 2016 – 54
ACT scores – 2017: 21.4 2016: 19.5
Ready for college course work: 2017 – 54.9, 2016 – 39.5
Grad rate – 2017: 85.3, 2016: 84.5
Overall performance on all state tests (meeting or exceeding expectations) 2017 – 24.2, 2016 – 23.7
Race: White – 87.6, Black – 0.9, Hispanic – 6.3, Asian – 0.5, Two or more races – 4.4
Low-income: 2017 – 21.2, 2016 – 18.8
ACT scores – 2017: 22 2016: 22.4
Ready for college course work: 2017 – 60, 2016 – 67.7
Grad rate – 2017: 92.5 2016: 91.6
Overall performance on all state tests (meeting or exceeding expectations) 2017 – 57, 2016 – 55.7
Race: White – 51.2, Black – 24.4, Hispanic – 10.4, Asian – 0.8, Two or more races – 12.9
Low-income: 2017 – 66.5, 2016 – 67.9
ACT scores – 2017: 18.7, 2016: 17.6
Ready for college course work: 2017 – 31.6, 2016 – 26.3
Grad rate – 2017: 74.8 2016: 78.6
Overall performance on all state tests (meeting or exceeding expectations) 2017 – 16.6, 2016 – 15.6
Race: White – 74.4, Black – 4.9, Hispanic – 12, Asian – 1.7, Two or more races – 6.4
Low-income: 2017 – 58.2, 2016 – 54.5
ACT scores – 2017: 21.7, 2016: 20.1
Ready for college course work: 2017 – 55.7, 2016 – 43.7
Grad rate – 2017: 79.4, 2016: 74.1
Overall performance on all state tests (meeting or exceeding expectations) 2017 – 26.9, 2016 – 23.8
Race: White – 85.9, Black – 1.7, Hispanic – 6.6, Asian – 2.4, Two or more races – 3
Low-income: 2017 – 20.4, 2016 – 17.2
ACT scores – 2017: 23.6, 2016: 23
Ready for college course work: 2017 – 69.7, 2016 – 66.7
Grad rate – 2017: 94.4, 2016: 91.2
Overall performance on all state tests (meeting or exceeding expectations) 2017 – 58, 2016 – 49.8
Race: White – 60.4, Black – 1.6, Hispanic – 35, Asian – .4, Two or more races – 2.1
Low-income: 2017 – 26.1, 2016 – 28.4
ACT scores – 2017: 21.2, 2016: 18.9
Ready for college course work: 2017 – 52.3, 2016 – 28.8
Grad rate – 2017: 96.7 2016: 91.7
Overall performance on all state tests (meeting or exceeding expectations) 2017 – 29.1, 2016 – 24.9
Race: White – 31.2, Black – 30.6, Hispanic – 27.1, Asian – 4, Two or more races – 6.9
Low-income: 2017 – 51, 2016 – 58.3
ACT scores – 2017: 18.6, 2016: 18.6
Ready for college course work: 2017 – 29.2, 2016 – 30.2
Grad rate – 2017: 67, 2016: 64.6
Overall performance on all state tests (meeting or exceeding expectations) 2017 – 17.5, 2016 – 19.1
