Illinois Report Card Data for area schools

Below is a breakdown of data from the Illinois Report Card of several districts in the Stateline-area, as well numbers from the state as a whole.

State of Illinois

Race: White – 48.5, Black – 17, Hispanic – 25.7, Asian – 4.9, Two or more races – 3.4

Low-income: 2017 – 50.2, 2016 – 49.9

ACT scores – 2017: 21.2, 2016: 20.6

Ready for college course work: 2017 – 60, 2016 – 46.4

Grad rate – 2017: 87, 2016: 85.5

Overall performance on all state tests (meeting or exceeding expectations) 2017 – 34.5, 2016 – 33.2

Belvidere

Race: White – 54.8, Black – 3.4, Hispanic – 37.2, Asian – 0.9, Two or more races – 2.8

Low-income: 2017- 50.6, 2016 – 54

ACT scores – 2017: 21.4 2016: 19.5

Ready for college course work: 2017 – 54.9, 2016 – 39.5

Grad rate – 2017: 85.3, 2016: 84.5

Overall performance on all state tests (meeting or exceeding expectations) 2017 – 24.2, 2016 – 23.7

Byron 226

Race: White – 87.6, Black – 0.9, Hispanic – 6.3, Asian – 0.5, Two or more races – 4.4

Low-income: 2017 – 21.2, 2016 – 18.8

ACT scores – 2017: 22 2016: 22.4

Ready for college course work: 2017 – 60, 2016 – 67.7

Grad rate – 2017: 92.5 2016: 91.6

Overall performance on all state tests (meeting or exceeding expectations) 2017 – 57, 2016 – 55.7

Freeport

Race: White – 51.2, Black – 24.4, Hispanic – 10.4, Asian – 0.8, Two or more races – 12.9

Low-income: 2017 – 66.5, 2016 – 67.9

ACT scores – 2017: 18.7, 2016: 17.6

Ready for college course work: 2017 – 31.6, 2016 – 26.3

Grad rate – 2017: 74.8 2016: 78.6

Overall performance on all state tests (meeting or exceeding expectations) 2017 – 16.6, 2016 – 15.6

Harlem

Race: White – 74.4, Black – 4.9, Hispanic – 12, Asian – 1.7, Two or more races – 6.4

Low-income: 2017 – 58.2, 2016 – 54.5

ACT scores – 2017: 21.7, 2016: 20.1

Ready for college course work: 2017 – 55.7, 2016 – 43.7

Grad rate – 2017: 79.4, 2016: 74.1

Overall performance on all state tests (meeting or exceeding expectations) 2017 – 26.9, 2016 – 23.8

Hononegah CHD 207

Race: White – 85.9, Black – 1.7, Hispanic – 6.6, Asian – 2.4, Two or more races – 3

Low-income: 2017 – 20.4, 2016 – 17.2

ACT scores – 2017: 23.6, 2016: 23

Ready for college course work: 2017 – 69.7, 2016 – 66.7

Grad rate – 2017: 94.4, 2016: 91.2

Overall performance on all state tests (meeting or exceeding expectations) 2017 – 58, 2016 – 49.8

Rochelle HSD 212

Race: White – 60.4, Black – 1.6, Hispanic – 35, Asian – .4, Two or more races – 2.1

Low-income: 2017 – 26.1, 2016 – 28.4

ACT scores – 2017: 21.2, 2016: 18.9

Ready for college course work: 2017 – 52.3, 2016 – 28.8

Grad rate – 2017: 96.7 2016: 91.7

Overall performance on all state tests (meeting or exceeding expectations) 2017 – 29.1, 2016 – 24.9

Rockford RPS 205

Race: White – 31.2, Black – 30.6, Hispanic – 27.1, Asian – 4, Two or more races – 6.9

Low-income: 2017 – 51, 2016 – 58.3

ACT scores – 2017: 18.6, 2016: 18.6

Ready for college course work: 2017 – 29.2, 2016 – 30.2

Grad rate – 2017: 67, 2016: 64.6

Overall performance on all state tests (meeting or exceeding expectations) 2017 – 17.5, 2016 – 19.1