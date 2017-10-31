Motorist hits people on bike path near World Trade Center

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City police say there are "several fatalities and numerous people injured" after a motorist drove onto a busy bicycle path and struck several people, then emerged from the vehicle screaming and firing something that appeared to be a gun.

WNBC reports six dead, 15 injured in the incident in which pedestrians and bicyclists were struck by a truck in New York City.

The official was familiar with the investigation but wasn't authorized to speak publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The driver of the rented Home Depot van emerged from the vehicle screaming. The official says the man had two imitation firearms.

Police say the man was shot by officers and is in custody.

The official says it is being investigated as a possible case of terrorism.