RPS 205 graduation rates up, test scores down

The Rockford Public School District says more of its students are getting their diploma.

"That's an encouraging sign that our work over the past five years that going all in on college and career academies is making a difference in student outcomes," Heidi Dettman, the executive director of academics says.

However, the number of students who meet expectations on standardized testing is dropping. According to the district's report card, roughly 17 percent of students Reached at or above the benchmark on their PARCC exams.

But, The district says that exam is just one of several ways to see if a student is prepared for college.

"That ranges from graduating, being on track as a freshman, passing algebra in 8th grade, taking AP classes or dual enrollment classes," Dettman says.

But according to that report, only 29.2 percent of its students are ready for college course work. 65.7 percent are on track to graduate as freshmen and 26.7 percent of students taking algebra in 8th grade are passing. The district says it's ready to tackle those numbers.

"When we graduate students, we graduate them ready for that next step -- not that they have a choice, but that they're ready to take that next step and so that's where we dig in," Dettman says.

To help with the problem, the district says it's taking a closer look at how students are doing throughout the year.

That means it administers an exam a few times a year to measure students' achievement and gauge how they will do on the PARCC exam.

"We can look at our students in the fall as they enter the classroom, it gives us a baseline of where they're at and provides us some growth measures so we can work with our students to achieve our own personal growth as well as the growth of the classroom," Kelly Monson, the chief continuous improvement officer says.

Making sure students are ready to move on in their education -- something the district hopes to accomplish.

