Elgin man charged with killing mother after body found in Chicago lagoon

An Elgin man has been arrested on murder charges after his mother's body was found in a lagoon in Chicago over the weekend.

Brian Peck, 55, has been charged with two counts of 1st degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death. He is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday afternoon for a bond hearing.

Elgin Police say Peck reported that his 76-year-old mother Gail Peck was missing last Friday. The two lived in the same home.

Police say Brian Peck told investigators that his mother had taken her dog for a walk, but that the dog returned home without her. Police from multiple departments searched the area for Gail Peck.

Police say that during the investigation information received began to suggest that Peck's disappearance may not have occurred as reported, and that a crime may have occurred.

On Saturday, two duffel bags containing human remains were discovered at a lagoon near Lincoln Park in Chicago. Evidence obtained by police led them to believe the remains were that of Gail Peck. DNA testing is now being conducted.

Authorities reviewed the case and issued an arrest warrant for Brian Peck.