Iowa town helps finish harvest for neighbor with stage 4 cancer

In one northern Iowa community, more than 60 people have come together to help finish harvesting one farmer's 850 acres as he battles stage four cancer.

Farming is 66-year-old John Mahr's passion. Family members say the Cresco, Iowa farmer always been a hard worker.

His brother Neil Mahr tells WREX sister station KWWL in Waterloo, Iowa, "He got into farming when he was in his 50s, which is almost unheard of. He decided he wanted to farm, so he sold the feed mill he ran and started farming. Everybody said it couldn't be done, but John proved it can be."

Just last week, John was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer which quickly spread to his brain. Doctors are only giving him a few months to live.

His friend Don Blazek says, "It's the worst news someone can get."

Neil says, "They give him months, but we are not going to accept that. If he thinks he's going to quit, we are not going to let him."

In true John-fashion, the entire town is showing their support with dozens of farmers and volunteers are putting their own work aside to help harvest John's corn.

"I just want to thank them all; it's a terrific community we live in," said his brother Neil.

It's also giving John the inspiration he needs to keep working hard.

His brother Greg Mahr says, "He couldn't believe it. He said, 'all these people are fighting for me, 'I am not going to give up either,' so we won't let him."

John was in Rochester, Minnesota this week to see his doctors for a plan of attack. He says he's going to give it his all against cancer.