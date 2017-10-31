Man charged with DUI after deadly crash in Janesville

Janesville Police have announced the arrest of a man in connection with a deadly crash earlier this year.

Leon Bridges, 28, of Brooklyn, Wis., has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration, causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and causing injury by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol concentration.

Police say officers were called out to a single vehicle crash on West Court Street near Austin Road around 2:30 p.m. May 3.

Bridges was the driver of the vehicle that crashed. Police say his blood alcohol concentration was two times the legal limit at the time of the crash.

One of the passengers in Bridges' vehicle, Calvin Hanchett, of Janesville, was ejected from the automobile during the crash and died. Another passenger, Michael Asmus, of Janesville, was seriously injured.

Bridges was also ejected from the vehicle and suffered serious injuries that caused him to spend several months in rehabilitation.