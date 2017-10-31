Rockford roads closed due to emergency water main repair

On Tuesday morning, the Rockford Water Division will be making an emergency water main repairs which will close two roads in the city.

The repairs will be made in the 900 block of Kilburn Avenue and the 3300 block of American Road.

According to the city, Kilburn Avenue will be closed at Whitman Street to all traffic heading northbound.

American Road will be closed between Pyramid Drive and Sandy Hollow Road to all traffic.

Detours will be in place in both areas, but drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

Road work in these areas is expected to last one to three business days.