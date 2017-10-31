Rockford Trunk or Treat

Even though Halloween is today, there was a lot of candy handed out last night.

Hundreds of families were at the free, city-wide Trunk-or-Treat event .

The police and fire departments teamed up with the SwedishAmerican Foundation to give kids candy.

The officers say they get just as much out of it, and they're not talking about candy.

"A lot of my brothers and sisters in law enforcement, we love serving our community. Our officers here we love our community, and this is just another way for us to get the support from the community and give the support back." said Lieutenant Joel Givens with the Rockford Police Department.

This is the second year for the police and fire department's Trunk or Treat.