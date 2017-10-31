Rock River Valley Food Pantry receives $3,000 donation

As the holiday season approaches, it's important to remember those who are less fortunate than ourselves.

That's why American Family Insurance is donating $3,000 to the Rock River Valley Food Pantry.

The organization gave about $270,000 to 90 nonprofits around the country.

"So we'll be able to take this $3,000 and because of our buying power, we'll be able to buy over $6,000 worth of fruits and vegetables," said Rock River Valley Food Pantry Executive Director Kim Adams.

The Rock River Valley Food Pantry says its distributing over 15,000 cans of both fruits and vegetables a month to those in need.

