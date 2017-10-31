Home invasion in Rockford early Tuesday morning

Rockford Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a woman's home.
Officials say it happened just after midnight Tuesday at the 800 block of 19th street.
The 27-year-old resident said she entered the home and was met by the two suspects. One of the suspects showed a gun and demanded money. Both suspects fled with some cash and items from the home.
No one was hurt during the injuries.
Here are the suspect descriptions:
Suspect 1-Black male, 30 years of age, heavy build and wearing all black clothing.
Suspect 2-Black male, 30 years of age, average build, wearing a blue and white jacket and a blue mask.
This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is being asked to contact Rockford Police.
