Business robbed in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Rockford Police say a Metro PCS was robbed Monday evening.

It happened at the 2600 block of 20th Street, right by Harrison Avenue, just before 5:30 p.m. 

Officials say that the suspect walked into the business, pulled out a box cutter and then demanded money. The suspect then took an unknown amount of money and left the scene on foot. 

The suspect was described as a black male, dark skinned, late 20’s, 5’10”, 230 lbs, scruffy beard, wearing blue jeans and a white hoodie armed with a box cutter.

No injuries were reported. 

This investigation is ongoing. 

