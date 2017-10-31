Business robbed in Rockford

Rockford Police say a Metro PCS was robbed Monday evening.
It happened at the 2600 block of 20th Street, right by Harrison Avenue, just before 5:30 p.m.
Officials say that the suspect walked into the business, pulled out a box cutter and then demanded money. The suspect then took an unknown amount of money and left the scene on foot.
The suspect was described as a black male, dark skinned, late 20’s, 5’10”, 230 lbs, scruffy beard, wearing blue jeans and a white hoodie armed with a box cutter.
No injuries were reported.
This investigation is ongoing.
