Choose Civility event highlights disconnect between Illinoisans and Government

Democrats don't hate people. Republicans don't hate people. That was the message from Adam Kinzinger as he shared the stage with his counterpart representative Cheri Bustos in a community conversation about civility.

Today's event was held at the Nordlof Center, where the two politicians spoke candidly to a packed audience about the shortcomings of civility in our country today, including in the federal government.

Both congress-people spoke directly to the students in the audience. Kinzinger challenged them to be willing to listen to speech they don't agree with while Bustos challenged everyone to not waste their lunch hour, to get out and meet people they don't know. Bustos says that approach will help expand your world view and better understand the beliefs of others.