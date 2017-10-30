Caring Canines get into Halloween spirit



Halloween in the hospital can be scary but some furry creatures tried to bring a smile to patients Monday. Luckily there was nothing scary about them.

It was SwedishAmerican's Caring Canines annual Halloween parade. The therapy dogs visit people in the hospital in hopes of lifting their spirits.

Since it's Halloween time, the dogs all dressed up in costumes as they visited patients, which coordinators say

"I think it breaks up their day, gives them a little stress relief from the routine of the day at the hospital. Any Joy we can bring really helps," said Claudia Ashbrenner Caring Canines Coordinator.