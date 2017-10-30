High school volleyball Sectional results

Several teams from the area are playing in the Sectional round of the high school volleyball playoffs. Here's a look at how they fared in Monday's Sectional semifinals.
4-A
Hononegah 0, St. Charles North 2
3-A
Sterling 0, Limestone 2
2-A
Orion 2, Oregon 0
Galena 2, Riverdale 0
1-A
Durand 2, Eastland 0
Keith 2, Leland 0
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.