High school volleyball Sectional results

Several teams from the area are playing in the Sectional round of the high school volleyball playoffs. Here's a look at how they fared in Monday's Sectional semifinals.

4-A

Hononegah 0, St. Charles North 2

3-A

Sterling 0, Limestone 2

2-A

Orion 2, Oregon 0

Galena 2, Riverdale 0

1-A

Durand 2, Eastland 0

Keith 2, Leland 0