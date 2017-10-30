New Report: Shots fired calls go up, violent crime overall goes down in Rockford

Shots fired calls in the City of Rockford continue to go up for a second straight month.

The city released a snapshot of how things are going across the police and fire departments.

Shots fired and aggravated battery calls jumped 10.5-percent from January to September of this year compared to the same time last year.



But police said property crimes are down that same amount and robberies are down nearly 25-percent.



Overall, the city said violent crimes have dropped more than 6-percent this year compared to 2016.



The city said the fire department is seeing an uptick in fire-related calls; 11-percent more this year than last year at this time.



It means they're responding to more fires and the same goes for EMS calls, which rose 4-percent.



All of this combines for a rise in total number of calls. Rockford Fire gets nearly 79 a day.