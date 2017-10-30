Attempted child abduction in Rockford

Rockford Police are searching for a suspect who they say tried to abduct a child on Sunday afternoon.

Officials say it happened at the 1500 of Broadway on Sunday afternoon..

Officials say the juvenile was walking home when the suspect approached her in a gold Ford Taurus and waved at her. The suspect then parked the vehicle on North Parmele Street and tried to get the juvenile into the vehicle.

The juvenile said no and ran home.

The suspect then fled east bound on 12th Avenue.

The suspect is described as a tan male in his 30s, with a medium build, wearing a black hoodie and a baseball hat.