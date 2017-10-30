Special Olympics competition attracts hundreds of athletes to Stateline



Hundreds of athletes came to Rockford this weekend to compete for their chance at a state title in the Special Olympics.

"To go to state... They look forward to it so much. They work so hard during the year to get here," said coach

The Special Olympics says it continues to see more and more teams out for it's annual Fall Games.

This weekend 67 teams competed at Harlem High School in volleyball.

And 120 athletes saddled up for the equestrian competition.

But, while these athletes have their eye on the gold, organizers say this kind of experience is about more than competing.

"These parents are seeing the confidence and seeing their child is like everyone else in getting these opportunities," said Special Olympics Vice President of Sports and Competition Tracy Hilliard.

The Special Olympics in our area says it's always looking for more volunteers. If you'd like to help out at the next fall games, click here to learn more.