Local Runners Qualify for Cross Country State Meet

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

The cross country sectionals gave way to local athletes qualifying for the 2017 IHSA state finals, held the first weekend in November.

Here's a rundown of who will be competing for a title, organized by gender and class.

1-A Boys (Oregon)

Rockford Christian's boys team, lead by Riley Wells with the best individual sectional time (15:52.55) is going to state). Oregon's Ian Hussung qualifies as an individual.

2-A Boys (Kaneland)

Sycamore's boys team qualified for state, lead by fourth place finisher Stephen Poorten. Sterling's Jacob Gebhardt had the best individual time with a 14:44, while Belvidere North's Alec Scott qualified as an individual.

1-A Girls (Oregon)

Rockford Christian's girls team joins the boys at state, with multiple Big Northern individuals qualifying as well: Winnebago's Natalia Martino and Aurora Insko, Oregon's Leah Watters, and Byron's Meghan McCarey.

2-A Girls (Kaneland)

Belvidere North sends its whole girls team to state, lead by top individual finisher Madison Diercks (17:41). Dixon's team qualified for state as well.

3-A Girls (Aurora)

DeKalb's Katherine Olsen and Hononegah's Taylor Frommer and Lauren Johnston qualified for state as individuals.

