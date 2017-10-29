Local Runners Qualify for Cross Country State Meet

The cross country sectionals gave way to local athletes qualifying for the 2017 IHSA state finals, held the first weekend in November.

Here's a rundown of who will be competing for a title, organized by gender and class.

1-A Boys (Oregon)

Rockford Christian's boys team, lead by Riley Wells with the best individual sectional time (15:52.55) is going to state). Oregon's Ian Hussung qualifies as an individual.

2-A Boys (Kaneland)

Sycamore's boys team qualified for state, lead by fourth place finisher Stephen Poorten. Sterling's Jacob Gebhardt had the best individual time with a 14:44, while Belvidere North's Alec Scott qualified as an individual.

1-A Girls (Oregon)

Rockford Christian's girls team joins the boys at state, with multiple Big Northern individuals qualifying as well: Winnebago's Natalia Martino and Aurora Insko, Oregon's Leah Watters, and Byron's Meghan McCarey.

2-A Girls (Kaneland)

Belvidere North sends its whole girls team to state, lead by top individual finisher Madison Diercks (17:41). Dixon's team qualified for state as well.

3-A Girls (Aurora)

DeKalb's Katherine Olsen and Hononegah's Taylor Frommer and Lauren Johnston qualified for state as individuals.