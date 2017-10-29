UPDATE: One person suffers serious injuries after crash on Forest Hills Road

UPDATE: Forest Hills Road is re-open to traffic after a rollover crash Sunday afternoon.

The road was closed for several hours as police investigated an accident involving two cars near the Mondelez gum factory.

Officer say a man in his 80s was driving one of the cars. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two cars collided Sunday afternoon resulting in one car flipping over and landing on its roof.

According to Rockford Police, a red car was traveling north on Forest Hills Road when it tapped the back-end of a second vehicle, causing it to start swerving and eventually roll over.

Police say the person driving that car suffered life-threatening injuries and was immediately transferred to the hospital.

The crash happened around 3:45 Sunday afternoon and shut down traffic in that area and it remains closed at this time.

The crash is still under investigation by the Rockford Police Department. We will bring you any new information as we get it.