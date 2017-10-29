Man hit by a drunk driver in Roscoe

Early this morning, near the 9500 block of North Second Street a pedestrian was hit by a car.

Police say the driver of the car, a 30 year old female, was under the influence of alcohol when she hit the man.

Police say the man was walking along the side of the road around 2 a.m Sunday morning when he was hit. Police say the man was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

Roscoe Police arrested the driver for driving under the influence of alcohol.

