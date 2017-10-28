Rockford bus drivers decorate school buses for Halloween

Kids climbed aboard the Monster Bus this Saturday in Rockford for some early trick or treating.

RPS 205 and its bus union hosted the spooky event.

Organizers say each bus was decked out with a different theme.

Kids had the chance to walk through those buses and get a special treat at the end.

Organizers say it's a chance for these families to get to know their bus drivers, who also dressed for the occasion.

"They see past bus drivers and they may see their current bus driver out here, too. And we also get to meet the parents. You don't usually see them at the bus stops," said President of the Bus Driver Union Local 1275 Ashley Smith.

Organizers say roughly 200 trick or treaters came out to ride the Monster Bus.

