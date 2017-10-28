High School Football - Saturday Spotlight on Round 1

The 2017 IHSA football playoffs featured a jam-packed Saturday schedule for teams across the Northern Illinois region, with the second round cemented for next week as teams advanced, and others went home. Scores are organized by class:

1-A

Lena Winslow 55, Stark County 20 - The Panthers scored on their first two offensive snaps en route to a 34-0 lead after the first quarter to coast past the Rebels and improve to 10-0. Rahveon Valentine rushed for 176 yards on six carries and three scores, while Gaige Schwartz accounted for 139 rushing yards on five carries with two scores. Lena-Winslow hosts Milledgeville in the second round as the Missiles beat Abington-Avon, 56-21.

Forreston 50, Salt Fork 14 - The Cardinals' potent running attack roared to a 43-7 halftime lead and coasted from there in a first round victory over the Storm. A road trip to Fulton is next for Forreston in the second round.

Aquin 30, Fisher 27 - Jonah Diemer and the Bulldogs offense piled on the points in a track meet with the Bunnies before a Zac Cummins field goal with two sceonds left put Aquin over the top and into round two. They get an NUIC Upstate rematch with Stockton.

Stockton 36, North Fulton 6 - Jesse Snyder's debut season as Blackhawks head coach has his squad into the second round with a big victory on their home field, and they'll be back on that turf in the second round against conference rival Aquin.

Princeville 27, Dakota 24 (2OT) - A double overtime thriller in Dakota saw the Princes erase a 7-0 halftime deficit and take a 14-7 lead into the final minutes, but a Kyle Bordner-led drive at QB tied the game to force overtime. Both teams scored in the first extra period before Dakota took a 24-21 lead in the second overtime. They couldn't stop Princeville from scoring a touchdown in the second overtime.

Annawan-Wethersfield 31, Orangeville 14 - The Broncos' first postseason since 2010 was a short-lived experience, as Titans freshman quarterback Coltin Quagliano racked up 243 total offensive yards and four touchdowns to end Orangeville's season.

2-A

Orion 40, Rockford Christian 0 - The Royal Lions' first postseason since 2010 sent R.C. to Orion, where the Chargers blanked the Big Northern's breakthrough team in the first round.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50, Eastland-Pearl City 14 - The Wildcatz' high-powered offense was grounded to a halt against the Falcons, who had more than enough offensive firepower of their own to win on their home field and EPC home for the season.

3-A

Monticello 35, North Boone 14 - Britton Morris' breakout junior season at quarterback helped carry the Vikings to a late-season winning streak and into the playoffs, but they couldn't contain the Sages in Monticello as North Boone heads home for the year. The Sages' next opponent is another Big Northern foe - the 10-0 Byron Tigers, in Ogle County.

Farmington 48, Winnebago 6 - Bryce Bryden and company couldn't get much going on the road in the first round as the Farmers topped the Indians.

4-A

Genoa-Kingston 50, Elmwood Park 7 - GK's Payton Phillips led all players with three rushing touchdowns to go with 157 yards on 12 carries as the Cogs roared past the Tigers and into the second round, where they'll see Dixon in Lee County.

6-A

DeKalb 38, Montini 28 - Noah Valin and the Barbs held off the Broncos in a high-scoring matchup to advance to the second round, and they'll travel to Villa Park against Willowbrook.

7-A

Hononegah 42, Harlem 21 - These NIC-10 rivals met for the second week in a row as the Indians doubled up the Huskies to advance to the second round. Dallas Washington scored a pair of touchdowns while Ryan VanSchelven threw for three scores. Hononegah will be in Lisle against Benet Academy next week.