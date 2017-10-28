Couple steals high-priced bull dogs from Alabama pet store

Alabama Police are looking for two bandits who went barking up the money tree and stole two high-priced pups.

Security video from Petland in Montgomery shows the man and woman wondering around the store for about 40 minutes on Tuesday holding the two female french bulldog puppies.

That's when the pair appears to distract a worker with a question before running out with the frenchies, which the store owner says typically sell for $5,000 each.

The store owner says he's hopeful for their safe return since each animal is implanted with a microchip.

As for the suspects, police say they could find themselves locked in the doghouse.