Two men rob a Metro PCS along North Main Street

Rockford Police are looking for two men responsible for robbing a Metro PCS along N. Main Street around 6:30 p.m.

The victim told investigators the two suspects approached them, displayed a silver handgun and demanded money.

That's when both suspects took off with the cash and fled north bound.

Police say both suspects are described as black males. One is 6', skinny and wearing all black clothing. The second suspect is 5' 6'', skinny, 19-20 years old, wearing black hoodie and armed with a silver handgun.

Rockford Police say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Rockford Police Department at 815-966-2900.