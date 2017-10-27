FNF 1st Round Playoff Roundup

7-A

The East E-Rabs played in their first playoff game in 16 years, falling at Lincoln-Way Central, 58-0. The Knights are coached by East grad Jeremy Cordell, and his team ended the E-Rabs' season. East finishes the year 6-4.

6-A

Belvidere North knocked off Auburn, 20-7, in a rematch from a week four NIC-10 game. The Blue Thunder got off to a 14-0 lead at halftime, and a 20-0 lead in the third quarter. Auburn's Donell Hill scored a touchdown to cut it to 20-7 in the third quarter. The Knights had a chance to score again with a few minutes left in the game, but couldn't convert in the red zone and North ran out the clock to advance. Belvidere North plays the winner of Mather and Grayslake North, who meet Saturday at noon in Chicago.

4-A

Rochelle got off to a fast start and didn't look back, beating Agricultural Science, 69-0. It was Kevin Crandall's 200th win in his coaching career in his final season as the team's head coach. The Hubs play the winner of top-seeded Johnsburg and Urban Prep/Englewood out of Chicago. Johnsburg is the likely second round opponent. The Hubs lost to the Skyhawks earlier this season.

Elsewhere in 4-A, Dixon and Geneseo battled in an old conference rivalry game, but the Dukes emerged with a 40-35 win. Arthur Cox scored early for the Dukes to get them going, and their high-powered offense had enough to beat the always tough Maple Leafs. Dixon plays the winner of Genoa-Kingston and Elmwood Park, who play Saturday at 1 p.m. in Genoa.

3-A

Byron got off to a slow start, but came away with a 28-7 win over Eureka in the first round of the playoffs. The Tigers get the winner of Monticello and North Boone, who meet Saturday at 2 p.m. just outside of Decatur.