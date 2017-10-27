Photography competition looks to help save mosaics on Rockford Public Library

The mosaics outside the Rockford Public Library have been there for nearly two decades, but they're set to come down in December.

"It'll be almost 18 years now that they've been up," says Susan Hall. "Many people thought they wouldn't last that long, but I think they've done a good job here."

Susan was a coordinator on the Spirit of Rockford Mosaic Project. Local high school students designed and created the murals, which were installed back in 2000. But with the library set to be torn down, the mosaics future was in jeopardy.

"We knew we wanted to save them."

Susan says she began working on a plan to not only save the artwork, but find it a new home.

"Wanting to save them isn't enough, he have to know we have another location for them. To save them and put them in storage, that's not acceptable."

The plan now is to remove the mosaics and plant them on the west wall of the Discovery Center. A feat that doesn't come cheap. The total pricetag was roughly $28,000. Which is where Brian Wallheimer hopes to help.

"We wanted to raise some money and improve a portion of the community," says Brian.

Brian is the founder of the local group Focus Rockford. This year it's holding a photography competition for the community, that's also acting as a fundraiser for something important to the community.

"I worked with Rockford Area Arts Council to find some ideas. I heard about the mosaic murals here and how they might be lost when it's turned down."

The winners of the photo competition will have their prints of the winnings shots for sale. All the money from those sales will go towards saving the mosaics.

"The photos have been framed and we're going to auction them off. Then we'll do prints on demand at the site, any size you want. And sell calendars at the event as well."

The event to buy these shots is at the Prairie Street Brewhouse on November. 2nd. It starts at 5 p.m. For more information on the event head here.



To donate to the mosaic project:

Send a check to:

Rockford Area Arts Council

713 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104-

Put "Mosaic Project" in the memo line.

