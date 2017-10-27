Doctors advise kids minimize candy consumed daily or substitute candy for healthier treats

Halloween has been associated with treats, candy and costumes for as long as anyone can remember. No matter the day, everyone will indulge in a little candy every once in a while.

But doctors are warning parents that the ideal amount of candy a child should consume a day is 3-6 pieces and that depends on the size of the candy, But the best possible option that doctors are advising is subbing out candy all together for healthier options.

And there's a new option to signify you're handing out healthier treats here in Rockford. Houses with a blue pumpkin at their door are handing out healthier treats.

"This is really a thing that's been out for a few years and it came out originally for children who had allergies as a way of designating homes

that would have other things than candy at that house." said Shirley Poole, a Clinical Dietician at Swedish American Hospital.

Doctors also said that the blue pumpkins can signify allergy friendly treats such as candy without peanuts or dairy.