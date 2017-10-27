Rockford Diocesan Council of Catholic Women sponsors human trafficking awareness seminar

Human trafficking has been a problem in the Rockford area for some time now. The city ranks second in the state for the crime and Illinois is 8th in the nation.

In response to that, the Rockford Diocesan Council of Catholic Women sponsored a seminar to educate people on the signs of human trafficking and what the crime does to those who are victimized by it. The fact that Rockford is ranked so high within the state and that the state is in the top 10 for human trafficking why the sponsors say it's important to shed light on the subject.

"The perpetrators of these crimes do not want to have their issue brought out. They don't want the light shown on them. So they didn't think that we would be any kind of problem because they would rather go somewhere else than have the light shown on their crime." said Jean Nosek, the Chairwoman for the Rockford Human Trafficking Forum.

The seminar had a panel which included a victim of human trafficking who has since gotten her PhD and written a book on her experience. The panel said the average age for girls who are caught up in human trafficking is 13 to 14 years old.