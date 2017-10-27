Boone County Drug Court helping to keep people on the right track

"It's strictly everybody's goal at the table is for rehabilitation" said Boone County Circuit Court Judge, Rob Tobin.

Tobin and offenders in the Boone County Drug Court are working toward the same outcome.

"Those individuals were going to need to rehabilitate them because no matter how much somebody might want to lock them up.. They are going to be back out they are going to be in the community" said Tobin.

An issue that has increased over the past few years in Boone County.

"Numbers increasing in overdoses and overdose deaths is really bringing to light the problem that we have. While we don't have the problem that other communities do around the area. The reality is that every community has a drug problem" said Belvidere-Boone County Narcotics Unit Sergeant, Patrick Gardner.

In total, the Boone County drug court has received 150 referrals, 66 of those have been heroin addicts and 10 more, have opiate pill addictions.

"In drug court they are seeing the judge at the very beginning stages maybe weekly, no less than once every two weeks. They are doing drops randomly throughout the week" said Tobin.

Judge Tobin works directly with these offenders and says they can expect a relapse, but work to keep them on the right track with small punishments.



"Some punishments would include a night in jail, maybe two nights in jail, picking up some trash" said Tobin.

So far this year, the Boone County drug court has had 4 graduates from the program something they hope to improve on in 2018.



