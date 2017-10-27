YMCA announces interim CEO as search for replacement begins

The YMCA has someone to temporarily take over the organization when the current CEO leaves.

Brent Pentenburg is the chief operating officer. He'll assume the role of Interim CEO for the YMCA of the Rock River Valley. That starts Nov. 10 when the current CEO, Mike Brown, takes over.



The Y serves 46,000 people through six area branches making it one of the largest nonprofit employers in Rockford.



The Y will do a nationwide search for a permanent CEO.