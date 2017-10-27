WalletHub out with list of best colleges in Illinois

College-bound seniors will start figuring out soon where they want to go after high school.
To help them make their decision, WalletHub has come out with its 2018 Best College and Universities Rankings.
WalletHub looked at a thousand higher-ed institutions in the U.S. and judged them on 26 key measures.
Here is a look at the Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Illinois:
1 University of Chicago
2 Northwestern University
3 University of Illinois-Urbana-Champaign
4 Illinois Institute of Technology
5 Illinois Wesleyan University
6 Wheaton College
7 University of St. Francis
8 Governors State University
9 Dominican University
10 Bradley University
