Multiple arrests made following large fight Thursday night

Rockford Police say a number of people have been arrested following a street fight Thursday night that involved gunshots being fired.

Police say officers were called out to the 500 block of South Avenue just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of a large fight possibly involving gunshots.

When officers arrived they found over 10 people fighting in the street. During the investigation, police determined one group of people went to the area to fight with another group.

During the fight police say one of the suspects, Dionta Lashley, pulled out a gun and fired it into at the ground and into the air. Police found a handgun at the scene.

The following people have been arrested in connection with this incident:

Dionta Lashley, 18 years old, of Rockford, charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, defacing identification marks on a firearm, violation of the firearm owner’s identification card act, reckless discharge of a firearm and winnebago county probation violation warrant; Luis Velez, 44, of Rockford, charged with endangering the life/health of a child and mob action; Jacqueline Ruiz, 42, of Rockford, charged with endangering the life/health of a child and mob action; Hector Velez, 21, of Rockford, charged with mob action; Chyna Lofton, 19, of Rockford, charged with mob action; Nathan Velez, 18, of Rockford, charged with mob action; and Donvial Jackson, 20, of Rockford, charged with mob action.

Police also arrested two teen girls, ages 17 and 15, on mob action charges.