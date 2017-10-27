Wisconsin man locked in beer cooler cited for drinking - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

By The Associated Press
Marshfield, Wis. -

Police have cited a Wisconsin man who decided to start drinking after he got locked inside a convenience store's beer cooler.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports a Marshfield Kwik Trip manager called police Wednesday morning to report a man had spent the night in the cooler and had drank beer while inside.

According to police, the 38-year-old Marshfield man said he went into the store to buy beer and got locked inside the cooler just before midnight Tuesday. He said he might as well just stay inside the cooler and drink.

A customer told Kwik Trip employees the man was inside the cooler just before 6 a.m. Wednesday. The workers opened the door and man left without paying for the beer.

Police issued the man a citation for theft.

