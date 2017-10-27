Tension rising in Winnebago County board lawsuit

The legal battle between Winnebago County Board and the Chief Judge continues to intensify.

The County Board decided to hire a Chicago law firm to represent them in the lawsuit filed by Winnebago County Chief Judge Joe Mcgraw.

The judge filed the suit back in August. it's over the cuts the board made to his budget and other county departments like the Sheriff's office and State's Attorney's office.

Haney said the move was needed after Winnebago County State's Attorney Joe Bruscato recused himself from the case.

