Entrepreneurs present at Freeport Fish Tank finals

They have an idea, a business plan and last night, the Freeport Fish Tank finalists presented it all to judges.

The finale was at the Wagner House. The Fish Tank is for entrepreneurs who have an idea or a business concept, but they need more resources to grow.

The winner was the creator of Fresh 2 Go. An all-in-one oral hygiene pack that has floss, gum and mints.

"Winning a competition such as the Freeport Fish Tank just really gives true testament to if you keep at something long enough and put in the work, success is bound to follow," said Fresh 2 Go Creator Emarc Malavolti.

First prize was $3,000 cash plus in-kind services. Attorneys and other professionals are writing off their services to help the winners out.

