Grambling State University shooter arrest

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is taking the Trump administration's case for isolating and containing Iran in the Middle East and beyond to two Gulf Arab nations

Tillerson seeks Arab help in US effort to isolate Iran

President Donald Trump has awarded the Medal of Honor to a retired army medic from Alabama who risked his life multiple times during the Vietnam War to help wounded comrades

The top U.S. general says the U.S. special forces unit ambushed by Islamic militants in Niger didn't call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemy

Michael Moore says the Flint water crisis would be over if it were in a more affluent area of the country

Moore says Flint crisis would be solved if it were elsewhere

A fourth woman has come forward alleging that Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted her after her repeated refusals.

The world's most famous dog sled race was dealt another blow from a doping scandal that follows the loss of major sponsors, numerous dog deaths and pressure from animal rights activists

Filipino veterans of World War II have been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, 75 years after they joined with the United States to defeat Japan

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

No GOP dam break: Senators rally behind Trump and his agenda

There's no GOP dam break against President Donald Trump in the wake of scathing denunciations of the president from two Republican senators

No GOP dam break: Senators rally behind Trump and his agenda

Fats Domino is remembered as the godfather of rock and roll, a performer who always gave all he had and a man who loved his city and his neighborhood

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — A Grambling State University student was arrested Thursday in a shooting that killed another student and his friend after a fight on the Louisiana college’s campus, authorities said.

Jaylin M. Wayne, a 19-year-old freshman from St. Louis, faces first-degree murder charges, Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Stephen Williams said in a news release.

Williams said the shooting followed an altercation that started inside a dorm room and spilled out into a courtyard about midnight Tuesday.

Sheriff Mike Stone said in a statement earlier this week that the suspect and victims knew each other “to some extent.” He stressed that the shooting wasn’t random or an act of terrorism.

“It became apparent very early in the investigation that this was not some random occurrence, that these people did know each other,” Grambling State President Richard Gallot Jr. said in a telephone interview after the student’s arrest.

University spokesman Will Sutton identified the victims as Grambling junior Earl Andrews and Monquiarious Caldwell, both 23 and from Farmerville, Louisiana, about 30 miles from Grambling.

Classes at the historically black college were held as usual, but Grambling State’s president said the campus will have “increased police and security” this week. Gallot said he met with student leaders after the shooting, and they decided to hold a “peace walk” on Friday instead of a pep rally.

“It’s a very sad and unfortunate situation,” he said.

The university in northern Louisiana has an enrollment of nearly 5,000 students.

Andrews’ brother, Ledarius Heard, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that Andrews and Caldwell were friends from high school and cousins by marriage. Heard, 31, said his brother, who lived with him off campus in Ruston, was studying criminal justice and hoped to move to Texas after graduation to be closer to his 1-year-old son.

The deadly shootings happened during the school’s homecoming week. Heard said Andrews typically came home immediately after his classes but had been on campus Tuesday night to hang out with friends during homecoming week.