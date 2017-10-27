Workers robbed at gunpoint while on the job

Rockford Police are searching for multiple suspects after they robbed a group of workers.

Officials say this happened around 2 p.m. at the 400 block of Milwaukee Street on Thursday afternoon.

The victims say they were working on remodeling a building when the suspects approached them and held them up at gunpoint. The suspects took cash and personal belongings from the victims.

The suspects then left on foot.

The suspects are described a black males in their early to mid-20s.

There's no word on how many suspects there are.

This investigation is ongoing.