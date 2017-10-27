Rockford Discovery Center unveils new healthcare exhibit

Healthcare is a necessity for all people and that's why the Rockford Discovery Center teamed up with OSF St. Anthony's to unveil it's new healthcare exhibit today. OSF sponsored the interactive exhibit which aims to get Rockford youth excited and interested in a future in healthcare.

The exhibit has a number of interactive pieces that allows children to experience all the different areas of healthcare from life in an ambulance as an EMT to a cast room where doctors put casts on patients to fix broken bones.

"This is just a great opportunity. It really is a wonderful exhibit. As I've walked through it, the short time that i have, it's exciting, it's fun and I can't wait to get my grandchildren in here to experience it themselves." Said Vice President of Operations at OSF Karen Brown.

Children can also wear lab jackets, scrubs and even patient attire to fully immerse themselves in the healthcare experience.



