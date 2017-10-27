Stroll on State Street teams wrapping up preparations for 5th annual Stroll on State

Halloween is almost here and that means Thanksgiving is just around the corner. Stroll on State Street which has become a Rockford staple over the past 4 years enters it's 5th year running.

More than 230,000 people have visited Stroll on State in the first 4 years and the city has big plans to make it an even bigger event this year and in the future. Two new stages are being added as well as an extra hour to the event itself. Stroll on State will now start at 2 PM and run until 9 PM.

A 5K will also make it's debut this year, the Dasher Dash for the early birds looking to stay active and see historic parts of Rockford.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara spoke very highly about what Stroll on State has begun to mean for Rockford Residents,

"I think Stroll does something that goes beyond the holiday. It goes beyond those seven hours. It puts in place a sense of pride of where you live. We have a remarkable city."

Stroll on State will take place on Saturday November 25th this year.