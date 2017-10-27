Moving company brings big donation to PAWS

Animals have the ability to brighten up anyone's day but they don't always have a home. Organizations like PAWS take in hundreds of them, but that means the group needs supplies.

That's why Two Men and a Truck moving company came up with the idea of hosting an animal supply drive. It dropped off the donations from that drive Thursday. PAWS said it was far more than they expected.

"These donations are incredibly important and so appreciated by our entire organization. We have over 100 cats in our entire program at our shelter, adoption center, Petco and in our foster homes, so all of these donations are a huge help," said Kate Gill with PAWS.

Gill told us the moving company was able to collect over 1,000 pounds of animal supplies for PAWS.