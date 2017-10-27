Rockford firefighters get 14 overdose calls over weekend

The opioid epidemic isn't just a national problem, it's a local one.

Just this past weekend, 14 people in Rockford overdosed on opioids. It's a number that startled even the first responders, who are seeing the crisis firsthand.

"I think the numbers just clearly detail how much of an issue this is in the city of Rockford and Winnebago County with just the sheer volume, 14 overdoses in three days," said Rockford Fire Chief Derek Bergsten.

Fourteen overdoses in just three days. A staggering number and a clear sign Rockford is in the midst of an opioid epidemic.

"At one of the addresses, we had three of the individuals that were overdosed. So that one address, that one overdose of three individuals, took us three ambulances and took two fire companies to give the appropriate medicine to bring them back to reverse the effects of the opiate," said Bergsten.

Bergsten says paramedics reported all 14 people overdosed on heroin. Just days before that, another 10 people overdosed. All of them were saved with Narcan.

"That's 24 overdoses that we were able to treat. Really shows you and illustrates how widespread this is," Bergsten said.

Widespread meaning it's happening all over the city. And it's happening more and more frequently. Less than a minute into 13 WREX's interview with Chief Bergsten, a call went out over the department's radio for a possible overdose. Bergsten said that's becoming the norm.

Fourteen people in three days. Twenty-four people in just more than a week. And only a matter of time before more people addicted to opioids end up as another call for help.